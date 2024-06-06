Motorists, commuters stranded as flood submerges Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Heavy rainfall on Thursday led to traffic congestion, leaving commuters and motorists stranded along the popular long bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The bridge leads to Ojodu Berger in Lagos State.

The rain, which started around 1 pm, disrupted vehicular movement in the axis.

One of the commuters, Ayodeji Olaiya, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed disappointment over the inability to meet up with a scheduled meeting. He decried the flooding of the road whenever it rains and urged the government to find a lasting solution to the menace.

“I do not expect to be this late for an appointment I scheduled with someone. When it rains, the road becomes dangerous and affects the smooth traffic flow. I am going to Mowe but here I’m stranded because there is no bus. Government should come to our aid, we can’t continue like this,” drenched Olaiya said.

A commercial driver, Folarin Kolawole, called on the Federal Government to address the flooding as it has become unbearable.

“This flooding is becoming unbearable. The government should urgently do the needful and not wait till things get worse and we begin to lose lives.”

He added that due to the flooding, he has “decided not to take the risk of conveying passengers until it the rain stops.”

In 2023, the long bridge was submerged in flood, which led to motorists lamenting the poor condition of the road and the effect it would have on their cars.