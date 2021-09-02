MOSOP, others kicks as NPDC plan oil resumption In Ogoni

No oil company will resume oil exploration in Ogoni-land without adopting the United Nations Principles of Business and Human Right, which talks about prior and informed consent of the people, the Movement of the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has warned.

Prince Biira, president, MOSOP, gave the warning, in reaction to insinuations that some people were planning to drill Ogoni oil without proper dialogue and discussion with land owners.

He lamented how prominent Ogoni sons were killed and thousand others lost their lives, while properties and livelihood were dismantled in the area.

Biira maintained that they are against oil resumption, but that people must be contacted including the youths, women , religious bodies, chiefs and elders including MOSOP and other relevant bodies.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni, has distanced itself from the purported oil resumption , while urging Ogoni people and the general public to discountenance the reported declaration, by a group to mandate the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) to commence oil production in Ogoni, without the consent and approval of the people.

“This oil resumption has brought anxiety , panic and apprehension as the issue of oil spills and clean up is the number-one priority in Ogoni and not oil exploration that have degraded our ecosystem and destroyed our land and aquatic life”, he stated.

The group in a statement made available by His Royal Majesty, King Samuel Nnee, Gbenemene Tua Tua Tai and paramount ruler of Kpite Tai, and publicity secretary of Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni and the entire traditional institution in Ogoni, stated that they were unaware of the reported development.

Thus, they frowned at the activities and assertions of the pseudo body, stressing that the Ogoni people, especially the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni, MOSOP, KAGOTE, political class and the elites had not met and permitted that oil mining either by the NPDC or any other investor should commence in Ogoni now and therefore warned speculators against actions that could throw Ogoni into crisis.

“For any company to be qualified for our social licence, it must qualify in all ramifications, including ability to meet our conditions spelt out in the Ogoni template, regarding investment in Ogoni; technical competence, environmental protection and management, respect for our rights, including acceptable corporate social responsibility, amongst others.

“We would use this opportunity to call on all sons and daughters of Ogoni to be calm and cautious and resist all lures or temptation to rush into any engagement with any company or individual with regards to oil production resumption or any other investment in Ogoni. That at an appropriate time an all-inclusive meeting of the people shall be convened to deliberate on this sensitive matter and a resolution representing the common interest of the people reached and made public.

“However, we would warn prospective investors, including the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited to avoid passing through the back door as that would not yield any valuable result”.

They also cautioned the indigenous corporation and other potential investors to beware of quasi groups and commercial activists that are just out to dupe unsuspecting public and reaffirmed that the MOSOP is not divided, but united under the leadership of Prince Biira, as its president. KAGOTE, the apex elitist social-cultural organization of Ogoni people- led by its President, Emmanuel Deeyah and the political class led by Barinada Mpigi.

This is as they also recognize the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni headed by His Royal Majesty, King G.N.K. Gininwa, Gbenemene Tai Kingdom, noting that all recognised leadership organizations are jointly working for the total emancipation and development of the people and called on the people to support and cooperate with the leadership.

The rancour, bitterness and division in our land, have no doubt adversely affected our progress and stability. It is undeniable that they are no less ill wind that has blown no one of us any good hence the need for us to eschew intolerance and acrimony if we must move forward, saying that the Ogoni must come together.