Morocco earthquake death toll tops 2,000, as Cristiano Ronaldo offers shelter

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday has climbed to 2,122, with 2,421 people injured, state TV reported. The quake, which had a magnitude of 6.8, was the largest to hit Morocco in over a century.

The damage to Morocco’s cultural heritage became more evident as local media reported the collapse of a historically crucial 12th-century mosque. The quake also damaged parts of Marrakech Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Morocco has said it may accept relief offers from other countries and will work to coordinate them if needed.

Survivors struggle to find food, water, and shelter

Survivors of Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades struggled to find food, water, and shelter on Sunday as the search for the missing continued in remote villages, and the death toll of more than 2,100 seemed likely to rise further.

Many people spent a third night in the open after the 6.8 magnitude quake hit late on Friday. Relief workers face the challenge of reaching the worst-affected villages in the High Atlas, a rugged mountain range where settlements are often remote and many houses crumble.

The government has declared a state of emergency in the affected areas and dispatched thousands of troops and police to help with the rescue and relief efforts.

Cristiano Ronaldo offers shelter to survivors

The Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has offered to shelter survivors of the devastating earthquake in Morocco at his hotel in Marrakech.

The Pestana CR7 Marrakech is a 174-room hotel located on the city’s outskirts. It is reported that the hotel is providing food, water, and shelter to those affected by the earthquake.

Ronaldo is not the only one who has offered assistance. Several nations and several Marrakesh-based organizations and businesses have also pledged to help.

The earthquake has caused widespread devastation in Morocco. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers continue to search for survivors.

The earthquake was felt across much of Morocco and Algeria. It was also supposed to be in Spain and Portugal.