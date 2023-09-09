Morocco: 7 Things to know about the earthquake

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Morocco on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:14 AM local time. The epicentre of the quake was located in the Chefchaouen region, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of the capital city of Rabat.

1. The earthquake caused widespread damage

The earthquake caused widespread damage in the Chefchaouen region, including the collapse of buildings and infrastructure. The Moroccan government has declared a state of emergency in the affected areas.

2. There have been reports of casualties

The Moroccan authorities have not yet released an official death toll, but there have been reports of over 800 casualties. The Red Cross is working to assess the situation and assist those affected.

3. The earthquake was felt in other countries

The earthquake was felt in other countries, including Algeria, Tunisia, and Spain. However, there have been no reports of damage or casualties in these countries.

4. The earthquake is the strongest to hit Morocco in decades

The last major earthquake to hit Morocco was in 1960 when a magnitude 6.7 quake killed more than 12,000 people.

Read also Plea for blood donation mounts in Morocco as huge earthquake kills more than 600

5. The earthquake is a reminder of Morocco’s vulnerability to seismic activity

Morocco is located in a seismically active region, and earthquakes occur regularly. The country is also located along the Mediterranean fault line, a major fault line that runs through the Mediterranean Sea.

6. The Moroccan government is working to respond to the earthquake

The Moroccan government has mobilized emergency crews to the affected areas and is assisting those in need. The government has also declared a state of emergency in the affected areas.

7. The international community is offering assistance

The international community is assisting Morocco in the wake of the earthquake. The United States, France, and Spain have all pledged to provide aid.

The earthquake in Morocco is a tragedy, but it is also a reminder of the resilience of the Moroccan people. The Moroccan government and the international community are working together to assist those affected, and the country will recover from this disaster.