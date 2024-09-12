More soldiers arrive Zamfara community as bandit leader, Turji’s ultimatum expires as

The Service Chiefs also solicited the cooperation of all Nigerians in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

More soldiers have been deployed in Moriki town, Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, as the deadline elapses for the payment of ₦30m levy imposed on the community by Bello Turji, a notorious bandits’ leader.

Turji’s N30m demand from the community is to cover the cost of over 100 cows belonging to him, allegedly by the military personnel about three weeks ago.

The cows were intercepted by the soldiers at Dumfawa, a village between Moriki and Shinkafi town sometime in August, Daily Trust reported.

Locals in the area confirm that more soldiers have arrived in the vicinity.

“Beside the soldiers, the state government also sent more personnel of its security outfit, Community Protection Guards (CPG) to the area to complement the conventional security personnel,” Aminu Musa, a resident, told the newspaper.

“We are happy because the presence of security personnel gives us a kind of relief. The leader of the troop had assured us adequate protection of our lives.”

Another resident, Iliyasu Ali, said despite deployment of additional security personnel, there was anxiety among the residents”.

“There is panic and worries among the residents. These bandits are heartless. They could dare the military personnel and attack the community. They are carrying more sophisticated weapons than the military. So, our people are in serious panic as the deadline for the payment of levy ends today.

“Only God knows what will happen from today upward. Of course, we have not paid the levy but Turji has promised to sack this community if we fail to compensate for his missing cows,” he concluded.

Efforts to speak to the village head of Moriki, Alhaji Bashar Isma’il Ari, proved abortive as his phone was switched off when this reporter put a call to him.

On Tuesday, Chief of Defence Staff, Chris Musa, said the days of Turji are numbered, announcing that his men had launched a manhunt for the bandit.