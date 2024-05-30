More on Celebrating the Children’s Day

Children are innocent, curious, and energetic, and they bring joy and light to our lives. They are the future of our world, poised to take on the challenges we face today and be responsible for finding solutions. They are special breeds. Hence, the world set aside May 27th as a special day dedicated to recognising the importance and contributions of children to our society.

Children’s Day commemoration honours children’s innocence, curiosity, and creativity and recognise their role in shaping our future if given the right tools to work with. As we celebrate this auspicious day, we are reminded of the responsibility to ensure that children grow and develop into promising individuals who will positively impact our society. Here are ways we can fulfil these responsibilities.

Give a gift that keeps giving.

Education is critical to unlocking the potential of every child, and we must provide these future leaders with access to quality educational resources and opportunities. By doing so, we are gifting them the tools they need to succeed in life and positively impact their communities. As Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Children are the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers of our world. However, they can only realise these qualities if we give them the essential tools and support to succeed. This powerful toolkit provides children with knowledge and skills and helps them develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills necessary for success in today’s fast-paced and rapidly changing world.

According to UNESCO, education is a fundamental right for all children, yet 258 million children, adolescents, and youth between the ages of 5 and 17 are out of school for various reasons, such as poverty, conflict, unforeseen circumstances, and social inequality. This is a tragedy, as education is the key to unlocking the potential of children and helping them overcome the challenges they face, eludes them. Without this tool, children are more likely to be trapped in cycles of poverty and violence and are less likely to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Deliver the gift in a protected package

Despite the importance of education, many children face the stark reality of sudden disruptions that spiral into failure to achieve their educational goals. These disruptions come in the form of financial constraints, lack of access to quality schools, and other challenges that can prevent children from pursuing their dreams- such as the sudden demise of the sponsor. This is where educational insurance becomes the succour and an essential tool to help ensure the children’s dreams stay valid despite human challenges.

A study by the World Bank in 2019 found that every dollar invested in education generates approximately $10 in economic growth, affirming its upside and impact on economic emancipation for future generations.

In addition to financial support, educational insurance can provide children with a sense of security and stability. It can help them feel confident that they have a safety net in case of unexpected events and that they can focus on their studies and achieve their goals without worrying about the burden of sudden financial disruption within their families. This can help children develop a positive and growth mindset essential for success.

Indeed, educational insurance provides that rock-solid assurance that the children’s access to quality education, which is essential for their future success, will be unshaken, come what may.

The Best Children’s Day Present

Recognising the critical role education plays in shaping a child’s destiny, Leadway Assurance offers an innovative solution in the form of the Leadway Education Plan. This comprehensive solution provides financial security for a child’s educational journey and peace of mind for the parents and guardians.

By investing in this plan, families can proactively prepare for the cost of schooling, from preschool to higher education, and have a mitigation in place to ensure the flow never ceases. Leadway Assurance’s underwriting team understands that every family’s financial situation is unique. With this in mind, Nigeria’s leading insurer, with over 50 years of experience, designed flexible premium payment options, ensuring affordability and adaptability to varying income levels and financial goals.

With Leadway’s range of education plans, the leading insurer empowers families to take assertive steps toward securing their child’s educational future.

The Education Savings Plan, as the name implies, helps guardians and parents build a savings structure that caters to the educational needs of their wards. The Education Target Plan helps set a target sum for the child’s education after carefully considering what the sum total would be to actualise their dream education for their children.

Finally, the Education Protection Plan is a life policy designed to guarantee continuous education for children in the event of death, critical illness, or permanent disability to the parent, guardian, or sponsor.

As we celebrate our children’s extraordinary growth this year, let’s deepen their curiosity, support their dreams, and guarantee uninterrupted access to quality education. Together, we can create a future where every child’s potential is realised, and their dreams become reality.

To learn more about the various education plans, please contact Leadway’s risk management experts by visiting https://www.leadway.com/education/ You can also call the Leadway customer care line at 01-2800-700 or email [email protected] for professional advice.

We are also within your reach on WhatsApp via our virtual assistant support on 08129997044 or any of our social media outlets—@leadwayassurance on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can also send a DM; we will reply with all the required information.