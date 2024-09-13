More misery coming for Lagos motorists as Eko Bridge to shut from Monday

Eko Bridge

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted away from Eko Bridge to facilitate emergency repairs by the Federal Ministry of Works, portending a hard time for motorist in the city over the 18-week duration of the repairs starting Monday, September 16 2024.

The repairs will be carried out in four phases, during which the bridge will be intermittently fully or partially closed, depending on the work schedule, press release signed by Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the

Commissioner for transportation, revealed.

Alternative routes as Eko Bridge gets repaired

Motorists heading to the Island from Funsho Williams Avenue can make use of the service lane at Alaka to connect Costain and access Eko Bridge to continue their journeys.

Alternatively, Motorists heading to the Island can access Costain to connect Eko Bridge to link Apongbon for their destinations.

Motorists can also connect Apongbon inwards Eko Bridge to link Costain to access Funsho Williams Avenue.

Motorists can also make use of Costain inwards Alaka/Funsho Williams Avenue or alternately go through Apapa Road from Costain and link Oyingbo to access Adekunle to link Third Mainland Bridge for their desired destinations.

In the same vein Motorists heading to Surulere are advised to use Costain to link Breweries inwards Abebe Village to connect Eric Moore/Bode Thomas to get to their destinations.

Osiyemi, assured that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officers will be deployed to the rehabilitation areas and alternative routes to minimise travel delays and inconvenience.