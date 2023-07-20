FG announces 40-day closure of Eko Bridge section for repairs

The Federal Government has declared the closure of the Alaka-Costain-Iganmu section of the Eko Bridge (inward Island) for a period of 40 days.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 23, 2023, according to a statement issued by Olukorede Keisha, federal controller of works, Lagos State, on behalf of the permanent secretary of the federal ministry of works & housing.

The decision to close this section of the bridge is attributed to the detection of damage to some of its critical components that require urgent attention. The authorities have expressed concerns that further delays in the necessary repairs and replacement of these damaged bridge members could jeopardise the overall integrity and structural stability of the entire bridge.

During the inauguration of the Apongbon section of the Bridge, both Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, and Keisha had announced that the closures would be carried out as the maintenance work progressed.

“While the service lane leading to Iponri will be available, some alternative routes are also provided for motorists plying the route from Western Avenue and its environs,” the statement read in part. “Motorists are advised to cooperate with the Traffic-Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic. Thanking you for your usual cooperation.”

Messrs Buildwell Plants & Equipment Ind. Ltd, have been appointed contractor responsible for conducting the essential repairs within the prescribed time frame.

“The closure decision comes as a necessary step to guarantee the safety of all road users and preserve the functionality of the Eko Bridge,” Keisha said in the statement .

“The Federal Government and relevant stakeholders extend their appreciation to the public for their continued cooperation and understanding during this vital infrastructure maintenance.”