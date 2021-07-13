Monarch unveils plan for 2021 Osun festival

The Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh, Oyetunji, has announced dates for the activities lined up to mark the 2021 edition of the Osun Osogbo Festival, the over 600 years old international heritage cultural tourism event celebrated as an annual sacrifice to the Osun River Goddess.

In a statement released by the managing consultant to the Osun Osogbo Festival, Toye Arulogun, said the Ataoja of Osogboland announced a two-week-long festival that will commence on Monday, August 2, 2021, with the traditional cleansing of the town called ‘Iwopopo’, which is followed in three days by the lighting of the 500-year-old sixteen-point lamp called ‘Ina Olojumerindinlogun’.

The statement further disclosed that Monday, August 9, 2021, has been scheduled for ‘Iboriade’, a unique assemblage and display of the crowns of the past Ataojas of Osogbo, for blessings, explaining that this event would be led by the sitting Ataoja of Osogbo, the Arugba, Yeye Osun and a committee of priestesses.

According to the statement, “Friday, August 13 will witness the grand finale which is the sacrificial offering by “Arugba” at the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.

“Other activities of the festival which are of immense benefit to the tourism sector of Nigeria include Ifa Arugba, Orun Odo, Ajigun, Ifa Agbalu and Ifa Dida.

“The Osun Osogbo Festival is the biggest annual religious festival among the Yoruba people and serves as a strong unifying factor for indigenes of Osogboland, during which irrespective of the different social, economic, religious and political convictions of the people, they all come together annually to celebrate the festival.

“During the 2021 edition of the Osun Osogbo Festival, local and international worshippers, devotees, spectators and tourists will observe all COVID-19 protocols as was done during the pomp, pageantry, drumming, singing, dancing, and celebrations of the 2020 edition”, the statement added.