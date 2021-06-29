CIBN seeks partnership with Osun on capacity building

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has called for partnership with the Osun State Government to enhance the capacity building of their personnel in the area of banking and finance in the relevant ministries of the state government.

Bayo Olugbemi, president/chairman of the council, made the call when he was received in audience by the governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola in Osogbo, Osun State

The CIBN president said that ‘the purpose of the meeting was to discuss how the Institute can deepen the relationship between the Government of the State of Osun and the banking and finance industry towards the growth and development of the State and our nation Nigeria at large’

The CIBN president commended the governor for having two distinguished fellows of the Institute as cardinal members of the State Executive Council (the deputy governor, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, and the Commissioner for FinanceOyebamiji Bola.

Olugbemi also applauded the laudable achievements of the governor in various areas including road infrastructure, transportation, education, youth empowerment programmes, Micro, Small & Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs) development and several other developmental projects across the State.

The CIBN president further urged the governor Oyetola to support and collaborate with the Institute in the human capacity of the State Civil servants; proposed amendment of the CIBN Act No. 5 of 2007 as well as to make input into the State’s budget and contribute to policy formulation in the areas of banking, finance and the economy. He further said that the Institute can readily avail the Government nominations for such assignments.

Olugbemi also canvassed for the support of the Osun State Government towards the upgrade of the road network in where higher Institutions located most especially on Block IV A within Osun G.R.A (Phase 1c) as well as the building of the CIBN Osun State Secretariat.

The CIBN president also explained the CIBN’s readiness to collaborate with the Government in organizing an annual seminar for Judges on Banking and Allied Matters for the Osun State Judiciary. According to him, CIBN would leverage on its over 20 years experience of running a similar programme for all the judges in the Country in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute.

Olugbemi also appreciated the State of Osun Government for its support to the banking industry by way of an efficient and effective security system which has provided an enabling environment for the Banking and finance industry to thrive in the state.

While welcoming the CIBN team, Governor Oyetola assured his government support for the Institute and its members. “We are extremely proud of CIBN and its members in the cabinet for their thorough and diligent job on the activities of the state in the area of ethics, professionalism, accountability, transparency, and good corporate governance. They are making a great impact and assured of his maximum support and collaboration for the Institute and its members at all times”.

Oyetola also explained that his government would, within its resources, continue to provide a safe, secured and friendly environment for businesses in the state to thrive and live up to the expectations of the public.