Mojeed, CIPM boss elected vice president, AHRC

Olusegun Mojeed, the president and chairman of the governing council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), has been elected as the vice president of the African Human Resource Confederation (AHRC) – the pan-African body for HR.

“This election is an acceleration of CIPM’s journey to global relevance,” Oluwatoyin Naiwo, registrar/chief executive of the institute, said in a statement.

According to Naiwo, the election was recently conducted at the executive board meeting of the AHRC. Mojeed was previously the secretary-general of the AHRC.

“By his election as the vice president, he is saddled with additional responsibilities that would include sitting on and actively participating in the executive board of the world federation of people management associations (WFPMA), which is the global network of professionals in people management,” Naiwo said.

According to her, having Mojeed on the board of the AHRC is a significant representation at the African level that presents an opportunity to lead the African HR community and also a huge boost to the CIPM’s bid to host the World HR congress in 2026.

Mojeed is an alumnus of the Yale School of Management & the University of Lagos, a fellow of the National Institute for Labour Studies, and the executive consultant & global head of practice at Bezaleel Consulting Group.

According to Naiwo, Mojeed is a thorough-bred HR, learning and talent development professional with over three decades of cognate work experience spanning several industries and sectors.

Naiwo also disclosed that Funmi Onasanya, head of communication, advocacy and stakeholder relations of the CIPM, was co-opted as a member of the executive board of AHRC to strengthen the Institute’s service delivery at the AHRC level.