Segun Mojeed appointed African Human Resources Confederation Secretary

Olusegun Mojeed, president and chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), has been appointed to the 2022-2023 executive board of the African Human Resource Confederation (AHRC) as the secretary-general.

This appointment comes after his previous position as the first deputy secretary general in the 2021/2022 Executive Board.

The CIPM President will, in his role as the Secretary-General, supervise inter-sectoral and inter-institutional coherence of activities and programmes, and serve as a sitting observer of the AHRC on the Board of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA).

Mojeed is the 20th president and chairman of the CIPM. He is currently the executive consultant/global head of Practice, BezaleelConsulting Group.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious Yale School of Management and the University of Lagos respectively, a Centre for Management Development (CMD) certified trainer/consultant and a member of the Association for Talent Development (ATD). Mojeed is a faculty for the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) as an Industry-Experience Subject Matter Expert.

CIPM is the apex regulatory HR body empowered by legislation (Act 58 of 1992) to determine what standard of knowledge and skill are to be attained by persons seeking to become registered as Personnel Management/HR practitioners, raising those standards from time to time, and through her efforts enable effective and impactful people management and organisational development in associated areas.

Another key aspect of our mandate relates to the regulation of the practice of human resources management in Nigeria in all its aspects and ramifications.