Mohbad: Protesters tender letter seeking justice, Lagos assembly assures taking action

Protesters in Lagos on Monday tendered a letter seeking justice into the death of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba ‘Mohbad’, who died on September 12, 2023, to the state House of Assembly, Ikeja.

Mohbad, who left Marlian Records owned by Naira Marley in 2022 to establish his record label, Imolenisation, died on September 12, 2023.

His body was exhumed by the police for an autopsy on September 21, 2023, to unravel the circumstances that led to the death.

The protesters had converged at the premises of the Assembly with various inscriptions on placards, chanting and calling for justice.

Receiving the protesters at the main entrance of the Assembly, which was presented by one of its coordinators ‘Arifanlajogun’, Noheem Ahmed, the majority leader of the House, who was accompanied by other lawmakers, commended them for the peaceful conduct at which the protest was held.

Addressing journalists, Adams acknowledged receiving the letter and assured it would be delivered to the leadership of the House for probing.

“We are going to deliver your letter to the leadership of the house and we assure you, we will take up the matter, investigate and look into it.”

“Your letter is well received. Necessary action will be taken, and we will communicate with you. We appreciate you for coming,” he said.

He added that the House also stands for justice, “where everyone would be happy and be secured. That’s why we are here to serve you.”

BusinessDay reported last week that Actor Yomi Fabiyi declared September 30, to demand justice for MohBad at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Fabiyi stated that protesters would mount legitimate pressure on the police to access the closed-circuit television footage from the late actor’s house.

He decried the refusal of the police not to retrieve the cameras as “very frustrating” and that “the masses do not want to put laws into our hands by going to ask for it, hence we need the true representative of the people of Lagos State to wade in and set up a committee to summon, visit and bring the truth out.”

He alleged that “those behind this heinous crime, those who cut Mohbad’s life short are spending millions upon millions of naira to see that they cover up the case, create distractions, and bury the many blatant evidence.

“We are so sure the CCTV cameras inside and outside Mohbad’s house were working, and they store remotely someone and not via DVR. The builder of the houses of similar patterns and Royal Pine Estate, Off Orchid Road, Lekki security, and CDA have answers to where these facts are stored,” state government to set up a committee to unravel the mysterious death of the singer who died at 27.

