Mohbad: Police consider exhuming body for autopsy

In the midst of mounting controversy surrounding the untimely demise of Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command is contemplating the possibility of exhuming his body for a thorough autopsy.

This revelation came to light during an Instagram live session hosted by media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze. Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, made the statement during the session as he addressed questions related to the circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), had issued a statement earlier on Thursday, affirming the commitment of the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the musician’s death.

Hundeyin elaborated during the Instagram session, stating, “The Force PRO issued a statement this evening (Thursday) saying that investigation will commence, and that’s what we’re going to do. If need be, the body will be exhumed. It’s not too late. The body can be exhumed, and an autopsy can be performed.”

He further emphasised that individuals with pertinent information related to the case should reach out to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State. The police aim to streamline the process, irrespective of whether the information is directed to the Force CID or Lagos Command, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that justice prevails.

Furthermore, the police have urged family members and close associates of the late Afrobeats musician to come forward with any valuable information that could aid the investigation. They have also implored the public to refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could potentially compromise the ongoing investigation, emphasizing the importance of trust and support from the community.

The controversy surrounding Mohbad’s death escalated on social media, with fingers being pointed at his former record label, Marlian Records, its owner Naira Marley, and Sam Larry. Matters intensified when it was revealed that Mohbad had reported threats to his life and an assault by Sam Larry’s group to the police in a letter dated June 27, 2023.