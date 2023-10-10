Mohbad: Artists pour out their hearts in over 50 tribute songs

Mohbad’s death in September 2023 at 27 shocked the Nigerian music industry and the country. The street hop maestro was beloved by fans for his raw and honest lyrics, which often reflected the realities of inner-city life.

Nigerian artists have recorded over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad in the months since his passing.

Streaming platforms are filled with tribute songs, both original recordings and covers of Mohbad’s music.

These songs are a testament to his impact on fellow artists and fans.

Here is a list of 65 songs in honour of the musician

Bella Shmurda – ‘My Brother

Portable – ‘Alimi’

Oritsefemi – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Prime Boy – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Oba P – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Stevybrando – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Olw Maro & Folahanmi – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Dasmart – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Albysnr – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Muraino – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Rybeena, Bhadboi Turner, Lucky Boyy – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Damo K, Fola, Harteez, KennyBlaze, Ajesings, Tobi Smallz, Ayanfe Viral, Shoday, Diamond Jimma, Superwozzy, Picazo Rhap, Dagizah, Fleezy Gunman, Kabex, Akika LMD – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Zaddy – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Ola Wealth – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Khaid – ‘Forever’

Nelsing – ‘Tribute To Mohbad’

Tee West, Kabis, Pappu Shrmud, Neemaayo, Dhykrown, Oluwarichie, Yembex, Pizzule Rhp, K4C – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Jeydsnl – ‘Feel Tribute to Mohbad

Johvicush, Larrywealth, Bobby YHNG, Jay Focus, Starry, Landrid, Jaycross – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Yungskid – ‘Tribute To Mohbad’

Swanboi – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Walie Whales – ‘Tribute to Mohbad

HotboiAkb – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Emperor Deoye – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Blessed Kid, DJ Spirit – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Segestino – ‘Tribure to Mohbad’

Amos Ranking, Zeezkid, IceyGray, Cashy Wave, Balocinnih, Rabbzzy, Original Daveed – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

The Flows – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Lamlek, Gidioni, Larmiekay, Lookzyhuzzle – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Xcliton – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Hadwon, Davinsin, Eejay Stuntz, Xunny – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Albysnr – Tribute to Mohbad

Psalmwise, Starboi Lala, Lekyzon, Yung Fash, Dejlavo, Mender, Yhungking, Youngest Ibile, Damzzy, Young Lee, BJ Vibez, Stardeedaoo, Smoney – Tribute to Mohbad

Lil Femmy – Tribute to Mohbad

Sensation Muzik – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Azzydee, Viiicky, Elish Shalo, Watermania – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Mr Pafta – ‘Tribute to Mohbad

Enu Ope – ‘Tribute To Mohbad’

Khalif Likki – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Dickson Boi – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

DJ Hobby Beatz – ‘Mohbad Tribute Song’

Pnor P – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Emnsmol – ‘Tribute to Mohbad

Johnbosco – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Samboy Vibes – ‘Sorry (Tribute to Mohbad)’

POP K – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Charles Adeyinka – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Bobbyaino – ‘Mohbad Last Respect’

Kayprimez – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Zyper Lee – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Shabba – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Holuwatzee, Loco De La Cruz, Faim – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Water badmus, Antras, Anexboy – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

HotboiAkB – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Psycho Vee – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Lil Charizma – ‘Too Late’

Ollaphred – ‘A Tribute to Mohbad’

Stmboi Otiwa – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Kayboy – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Regaljay – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’

Jobulux – ‘Tribute to Mohbad Imole’

Skaizy Kennash – ‘Tribute to Mohbad’