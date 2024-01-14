Moghalu backs CBN’s decision to move some departments to Lagos, calls for support

Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has called on staff of the apex bank to support the recent management’s decision to relocate some departments to Lagos.

Moghalu, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his concern on Sunday about some staff dissatisfaction with the CBN’s decision to relocate departments from Abuja to Lagos, urged support for the move, citing the overcrowded conditions at the Abuja headquarters.

He tweeted, “I have seen reports of “disquiet” among some @cenbank staffers over the Bank management’s decision to move some its departments to the CBN Lagos office. I don’t see any serious basis for such “disquiet”.”

The CBN former deputy governor highlighted that the Lagos office, completed and inaugurated approximately 12 years ago, has been underutilized.

He explained that the staff numbers at the Abuja headquarters exceed the health and safety limits of the building, hence the need to relocate.

Moghalu said that the decision to move departments to Lagos is seen as rational, given that the market entities supervised by these departments are predominantly located in Lagos. The former official stated, “I don’t see any serious basis for such ‘disquiet.’ So, what’s the problem? Seems a rational decision to me.”