Moghalu appointed president of African School of Governance

The African School of Governance Foundation (ASGF) has officially launched the African School of Governance (ASG), a new institution aimed at revolutionising leadership across the continent by offering high-calibre education in public policy and governance.

The initiative, which is co-founded together with other prominent African leaders, academics, and philanthropists will equip emerging and established leaders with the skills, knowledge, and mindset necessary to address Africa’s most pressing challenges.

The launch comes at a time when the continent is facing complex governance challenges in the post-pandemic era. It promises to drive meaningful, sustainable development.

“The time is ripe for an institution rooted in Africa’s needs and aspirations. ASG will nurture purpose-driven leaders equipped to tackle the continent’s greatest challenges and opportunities, combining Africa’s uniqueness with international best practices,” said its co-founder, Hailemariam Desalegn, at the launch.

He said the ASG represents much more than just an academic institution and will address the governance gap by developing leaders through its programs.

The ASG’s flagship programmes include a Master of Public Administration (MPA), an Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA), and a range of executive courses.

Additionally, the institution will offer tailored programs like the Young Leaders Program and Senior Leadership Fellowship, catering to leaders at various stages of their careers.

ASG seeks to integrate African historical, political, and socioeconomic realities into its curriculum while drawing from global best practices.

Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who takes the helm as the inaugural president of the ASG, believes the institution is poised to become a leading force in shaping Africa’s leadership.

“I share this vision of a transformed Africa driven by competent leadership and governance,” Moghalu said. “I am honoured to have been tasked with leading ASG’s critical contribution to making that vision a reality.”

ASG is based in Kigali, Rwanda, but its influence is expected to be continent-wide, with a mission to elevate African voices in global governance discussions.

Supported by the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy, ASG will provide educational and policy-driven opportunities for emerging leaders, with a specific focus on empowering women.

Dedicated centres focusing on policy and governance challenges specific to Africa such as the Centre for Home-Grown Innovations and the Centre for Trade and Regional Integration will generate evidence-based solutions for African governments and policymakers.

Through its strategic partnerships with notable institutions, including the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), ASG aims to build leadership capacity that transcends borders, ensuring that Africa’s leaders are prepared for the 21st century.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

