Kingsley Moghalu appointed head of African school of governance

Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has been appointed the inaugural President of the African School of Governance (ASG) in Kigali, Rwanda.

The appointment was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

The school is designed to provide world-class education in public policy and leadership, equipping current and future African leaders with the tools needed to address pressing issues such as economic development, climate change, and governance reforms.

The school was officially launched by a coalition of African leaders and aimed at addressing the governance challenges facing the African continent.

The statement also stated that the ASG will be led by an independent governing board, chaired by the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation and former Senegalese Minister of Finance and Economy, Makhtar Diop.

Other prominent board members include Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank, and Kishore Mahbubani, former Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Announcing the appointment, Diop stated, “We are excited to welcome Kingsley Moghalu as President of the African School of Governance.

“His sterling track record of leadership in international and national policymaking institutions, and academia, and his thought leadership influence, will help make ASG a transformative graduate school and develop a new generation of purpose-driven leaders with the skills and mindsets to help Africa address the challenges of the 21st Century.”

In his response, Moghalu expressed gratitude for his appointment, describing the school’s establishment as an expression of the vision of a transformed Africa driven by competent leadership, which he also shared.

“The establishment of ASG is a powerful expression of a clear vision on the part of the founding leaders.

“I share this vision of a transformed Africa driven by competent leadership and governance, and I am honoured to have been tasked with leading ASG’s critical contribution to making that vision a reality.”

The initiative is spearheaded by Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, and former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn.

The aim is to transform leadership in Africa, by offering tailored programmes that combine global best practices with African contexts.

Speaking at the launch, Desalegn stressed the importance of leadership that understands the complexities of the African landscape.

“The time is ripe for an institution rooted in Africa’s needs and aspirations.

The African School of Governance will be a hub for nurturing purpose-driven leaders equipped to tackle the continent’s greatest challenges and opportunities, combining Africa’s uniqueness with international best practices,” she said.

