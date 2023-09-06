MMIA fire halts operations, passengers stranded

Passengers at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) on Wednesday were unable to proceed with their travel plans as a result of a fire incident that occurred on Wednesday morning, which has been successfully extinguished.

Passengers however were unable to get processed, causing considerable dissatisfaction among them.

Read also: Leaking roof affects conveyor belt operations at MMIA

A statement by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) signed by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, FAAN, stated that at approximately 0750 hours on Wednesday morning, a smoke incident was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Yakubu-Funtua, the source of the smoke was identified as originating from the basement of the Terminal building.

He stated that promptly responding to the situation, the firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport initiated immediate action.

“Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control,” he said.

Read also: MMIA shutdown deadline looms as investors, businesses sweat

The terminal building was evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility. This according to him, was done to protect lives and properties.