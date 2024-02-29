Mixed reactions as Shettima inaugurates NAHCON board, vows improved Hajj

To enhance pilgrimage experiences for Nigerian muslims, vice president Kashim Shettima inaugurated the newly constituted board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), emphasising the transformative potential of innovative approaches in hajj operations.

The ceremony was held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Shettima urged the newly appointed board members to leverage their diverse backgrounds and untainted perspectives to revolutionise Hajj operations, highlighting the importance of serving pilgrims effectively as a religious duty.

“With service to the pilgrims comes divine compensation, making it more of a religious obligation than an administrative function,” Shettima said, underscoring the significance of the Hajj as one of the five pillars of Islam.

However, amidst the ceremony, reactions surfaced on social media platforms, reflecting public concerns about the economic implications of sponsoring Hajj pilgrimages. Some citizens, like RenewedHope, questioned the necessity of government sponsorship for religious pilgrimages, citing the financial burden on the economy.

“My friends who worship ifa, Ogun, Osun and the likes, nobody is sponsoring them. They self Dey complain..For many years we have pleaded for the govt to stop this jamboree. How can any serious nation be sponsoring people to go for pilgrimage. It makes no sense from every angle,” she said.

She further stated that “I think as a country we have tried with this hajj and pilgrimage thing. Can we stop for Gods sake? How long are we going to continue to sponsor people to go worship their God? This needs to stop. States have to stop, too,” RenewedHope said.

Adjeh Caroline emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and welfare of pilgrims, urging the new board to prioritise these concerns. “From one official engagement to another. The newly constituted hajj commission should be more committed to the safety and welfare of Hajj pilgrims,” Caroline said.

President Tinubu’s recent approval of the new board and management team reflects a selection process, with members chosen for their expertise and commitment to bringing fresh insights to the commission’s operations.

The newly appointed chairman, Jalal Arabi, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation through NAHCON, affirming the board’s dedication to improving Hajj operations and ensuring pilgrims receive value for their investment.

Arabi outlined the board’s immediate priorities, including enhancing the Hajj Savings Scheme and fostering long-term partnerships with agents and operations partners to elevate service delivery standards.

Shettima echoed Arabi’s sentiments, urging the board to prioritise advocacy for the Hajj Savings Scheme and engage stakeholders to drive capital investment in pilgrimage operations.

Government officials at the event include minister of interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Muhammad Pate and minister of aviation Festus Keyamo.”