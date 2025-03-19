While some individuals and organisations criticised the emergency rule declaration in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu others welcomed the development as a good move.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) described the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers as a “dangerous precedent” for Nigeria democracy.

The CUPP National Secretary, Peter Ameh, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja also described it as a “selective application of the state of emergency decree”.

Ameh said that by suspending Gov. Siminalayi Fubara and appointing a sole administrator, President Bola Tinubu had flagrantly disregarded the Constitution and undermined the principles of democracy.

“The selective application of the State of emergency decree in Rivers State, while ignoring other states plagued by similar or even worse security challenges, raises questions about the motivations behind such a decision.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also rejected the declaration of State of emergency in Rivers, stating that the president has no power to suspend democratically elected governor.

The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologunagba, however, described Mr president action as “utter violation” of the 1999 Constitution.

Also reacting, former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, George defended Rivers State Governor Fubara, questioning what actions warranted such an extreme measure. He accused Tinubu of giving Interior Minister Wike military and security forces to create instability in the state

George called the move unconstitutional and an abuse of presidential power. “This is absolute Armageddon—total disrespect for constituted authority. The Constitution has been viciously violated,” he said.

“What did Fubara do? As Commander-in-Chief, Tinubu gave Wike soldiers and security agents to destabilize Rivers State. The governor has no control over security agencies, yet he remained calm,” George explained.

Welcoming the development in Rivers State, Ajibola Basiru, National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), applauded President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

Reacting to the development, the APC scribe expressed hope that the emergency would help restore peace and order in the troubled oil-producing state.

“It is a welcome and positive decision by President Tinubu to restore order to Rivers, which was fast becoming a failed state,” Basiru stated in agency report.

Basiru lamented that both the executive and legislature in Rivers had failed in their constitutional duty to ensure the people’s welfare and security.

The Rivers lawmakers had accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu of gross misconduct.

Twenty-six members of the Rivers Assembly raised the allegations in two letters sent to the speaker Martin Amaewhule and thereafter transmitted to Fubara and his deputy.

