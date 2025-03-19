…As security agencies hunt for motive of oil facility bombings

Sources are divided over what looks like another attack of an oil facility, this time in the Omoku area of Rivers State.

It was reported Tuesday afternoon that a manifold that delivers oil from facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state.

A source that swore to high heavens and produced photos told newsmen that there has occurred an explosion at the facility in aa place called Okwawriwa town in the morning of Tuesday. This came after the shock of the bombing of the Trans Niger pipeline that delivers oil to Bonny export terminal.

The unnamed source said the people of the area woke up to observe raging fire at the facility located some distance away from residential homes.

It was gathered that the facility conveys petroleum products from Seplat, Agip, and Shell, from the ONELGA and parts of Imo State to Brass in Bayelsa State.

Inquiries however led to a source that works in the security outfit that looks after oil facilities who said there was nothing like that. This position was backed by Grace Inyengi-Koko, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) who said it was not true.

Getting back to the original source, he insisted there was an attack, thus leading to more investigations and tracking as night begins to approach.

Meanwhile, security agencies are said to be digging to unveil the motive of the explosions. Sources said two arrests have been made at the Bodo explosion.

Other sources said the security agencies are talking with few persons of interest that know why the sudden explosions. The security agencies suspect both camps in the Rivers deepening crisis. Those close to Gov Sim Fubara say the bombings are not likely to be from Ijaw youths because they have yet t get the sign to strike.

Other sources said it likely looks like youths loyal to those who desperately crave for declaration of state of emergency.

