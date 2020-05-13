Mirene Global gets data protection compliance licence from NITDA

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has issued Mirene Global Consults a Data Protection and Compliance Organisation (DPCO) licence.

As a DPCO, Mirene Global Consults will assist public and private organisations to comply with the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) through provision of the following services: Comprehensive Data Mapping Audit, Data Protection Impact Assessment, Risk Management Framework, Create Bespoke NDPR Policies & Procedures, Support Implementation and Training, Set-up Ongoing Due-Diligence Process, Recommend Right Tools for Compliance Maintenance, and provide Data Protection Officer (DPO) as-a-service.

Speaking on this development, Michael Irene, managing partner, Mirene Global Consults, says, “This licence couldn’t have come at a better time. Our appreciation goes to NITDA for granting us the license. To create a safe Nigerian business environment, it is imperative for organisations to showcase their technical and organisational measures in management and security of data.”

Read also: Nigerian Fintech Startup, Truesaver, gives out First Tranche of Palliatives to low-income earners

The Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) aims to achieve the following: safeguard the rights and freedom of humans, foster safe-conduct for transactions involving the exchange of Personal Data, prevent manipulation of Personal Data, and ensure that Nigerian businesses remain competitive in international trade through the safe-guards afforded by a just and equitable legal regulatory framework on data protection.

The regulation applies to companies and businesses that collect personal data via online services from consumers or via other electronic means.

Speaking further, Irene says, “We have also worked in the EU with several organisations to help them build, plan and implement the processes and controls needed to demonstrate and manage ongoing GDPR compliance.

“With Mirene training programmes, organisations can meet the education and awareness goals of the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation and the EU data protection regulation (GDPR). Our training packages will not only create robust awareness but also help improve the skill set of privacy professionals.” he concluded.

Mirene Global Consults is a data protection compliance and cybersecurity organisation that provides a complete range of NDPR services from initial audit through to compliance and ongoing due diligence. They have a dedicated team of Data Privacy and Cyber Security consultants with decades of experience in assisting companies in highly regulated industries to help them address the complex issues created by the NDPR.