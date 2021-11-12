MIPAN president reiterates collaboration among sectoral groups in Nigeria’s marketing communications industry

Femi Adelusi, president of Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria, MIPAN has reiterated the importance of stronger cooperation and collaboration among media agencies and indeed between all sectoral groups in the marketing communications industry in Nigeria.

Speaking recently at the MIPAN 2021 Patron’s Day-themed “One Media’, he cited the new AISOP guideline released by APCON and the need for all sectoral bodies to work together for the successful implementation of the guideline.

He encouraged continued engagement with those who have some concerns with certain areas of the guideline with the goal of building a stronger sustainable and progressive business environment and a healthy marketing communications industry.

Various efforts have been made by Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON and the sectoral groups to galvanize the industry for a stronger collaboration. In 2019, APCON, in conjunction with media and advertising sectoral groups, held a forum to seek solutions on the threatening challenges confronting the industry, where they proffered various answers.

During his tenure as ADVAN president, David Okeme canvassed that marketing communication industry will grow if associations and groups within the industry lookout for ways they can work better collaboratively.

At the MIPAN’s Patron’s Day, different media agencies came together to have fun, putting all their everyday competitive business setups aside, and unwinding as one advertising industry.

According to Adelusi, it was what industry needed to ease the competitive tension – Squid games, basketball, ludo, chess, table tennis, basketball, draught, Scrabble; bouncing castle games for kids were part of the games – with many winners emerging and prizes giving out by sponsors.

In attendance were some of the Patrons of MIPAN, Biodun Sobanjo (Chairman of Tryoka Holdings); Bello Kankarofi (formal Registrar of APCON); Ayo Oluwatosin (Founding MD/CEO of Starcom Media West Africa); and Iquo Ukoh (former Executive Director Marketing Service’s at Nestle Foods PLC). Other distinguished guests included Tunji Adeyinka, current President EXMAN; Ken Onyali-Ikpe, immediate past President of MIPAN; Kabiyesi Oba Ayo Kupoluyi, MIPAN exco members and Heads of Agencies.