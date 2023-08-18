Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to boost govt economic plans – Jamoh

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has commended President Bola Tinubu for the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the appointment of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to man the affairs of the new ministry.

Jamoh said the creation of this ‘long overdue ministry’ will give a massive boost to plans and programmes that the President intends to deploy.

While expressing optimism that the maritime industry is large enough to engage the teeming youths in the country adequately, he urged Nigeria to take advantage of the opportunities in the Nigerian maritime sector.

“There are new opportunities around us, and I’m glad Nigeria, with the creation of this ministry, will explore the concept of the blue economy. The blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem. Blue Economy Activities include Maritime shipping, Fishing & aquaculture, Coastal tourism, Renewable energy, Water desalination, Undersea cabling, Seabed extractive industries & deep-sea mining, Marine genetic resources, and Biotechnology,” Jamoh said.

He however called for the efficient management and sustainable exploitation of the marine resources in the nation’s seas and oceans to provide a veritable tool for economic growth.

“Honestly, this ministry is long overdue and more importantly, to support the diversification of the economy,” Jamoh said.