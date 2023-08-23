Ministers who startoff threatening may lack guidance – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a former PDP presidential campaign spokesman, has criticised ministers who kickstarted their tenure by threatening stakeholders.

Just two weeks after their week-long ministerial screening in the Senate came to an end and moments after President Bola Tinubu officially inaugurated them, several of the 45 new ministers reported for duty on Monday.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Bwala said that several ministers seemed to know exactly what they were getting into from their opening remarks.

“There are others, maybe they have an idea, we don’t know, but their first speech with the Nigerian people is threatening fire and brimstone,” he said.

“To us, we felt that somebody who does that probably does not have a firm grasp of the role he is going to play or an idea of where he is going.

“Sometimes, even if you do, priority also matters. If you have too many issues, you know which one comes first, which one comes second.”

Bwala complimented Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), applauding both of his screening process choices and performance.

To assure adherence to the rule of law, he referenced Fagbemi’s “stellar” primary purpose. According to the minister, this “simply means obeying rules and regulations and that the vision of Mr. President should key into the rule of law.”

“For example, him being a lawyer, the creed of our law practice is that every legal practitioner is to promote the rule of law, foster the course of justice and not to be engaged in any conduct that is unbecoming of a legal practitioner. That is striking.” he said

Bwala’s displeasure follows Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike’s demolition warning to property owners whose buildings are distorting Abuja’s master plan.

According to the former governor of Rivers, “your house must go down” for everyone who has grown where they shouldn’t, regardless of whether the offender is a minister or an ambassador.