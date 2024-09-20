Minister worries over frequent buildings collapse, orders probe into industry failures

Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, has expressed deep concern over the high incidence of building collapse in Nigeria, ordering a probe into housing industry failures.

The minister cited the collapse of a two-storey building in Noman’s Land Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State which trapped several individuals.

A report from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), however, confirmed that two people were found dead in the rubble, while two others were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement issued by Salisu Haiba, Director of Information and Public Relations, the minister emphasized that the government would take decisive action once the investigation was concluded.

He lamented the recurrence of building collapses in Nigeria, stressing the urgent need for systemic reforms and the strict implementation of building codes and regulations.

Dangiwa described the Kano incident as a tragic reminder of the longstanding issues within the building industry. “If unchecked, this rot in the building industry will continue to pose catastrophic risks to both the industry and society,” he warned.

He called on state governments and relevant agencies to act swiftly, ensuring that future building collapses are prevented by addressing the root causes.

He pointed to a similar collapse of a school building in Jos, underscoring the federal government’s commitment to holding those responsible accountable.

“I have received the report of the Jos collapse investigation, and a checklist of all professionals involved in that construction is being compiled for us to take action,” Dangiwa stated.

He also assured Nigerians that the federal government was working on a comprehensive regulatory framework, in collaboration with state authorities and industry stakeholders, to enforce building codes nationwide.

Dangiwa urged state governments to step up their oversight of land and construction activities, emphasizing the need to clamp down on unqualified builders and ensure compliance with safety standards.

He advised builders to use only high-quality materials and adhere to approved structural designs, stressing the importance of conducting due diligence in the issuance of building permits and ensuring all necessary approvals are obtained for construction projects.

“Any infractions found during investigations would be met with appropriate penalties”, he assured.