Minister Sirika orders immediate probe into Lagos train accident

Following the collision of a passenger train and a BRT bus conveying workers in Lagos on Thursday morning, Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, has directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau experts to commence Immediate investigation into the accident.

Describing the accident as unfortunate, Sirika assured the public of the capacity of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the accident and proffer ways of preventing such in the future.

Read also: Many feared dead as train collides with BRT in Ikeja, Lagos

In a statement by James Odaudu, Special Assistant to the Minister of Aviation (Public Affairs), he solicited the cooperation of members of the public as investigation by the NSIB team commences.

Odaudu stated that the minister commiserates with the government and people of Lagos state, especially those who have lost their loved ones, on the sad event, and prays for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.

According to reports, two persons were confirmed killed while many sustained various degrees of injuries when a moving train rammed into a BRT bus at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of Lagos state on Thursday morning.