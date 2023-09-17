Minister orders review of rail construction materials to curb vandalism

The Minister of Transport, Senator Saidu Alkali, has directed contractors handling the Kaduna-Kano rail line to review construction materials against vandalization.

The minister gave the directive while inspecting the level of work on the project site in Makarfi Local Government area of Kaduna state.

He also directed the contractors to use anti-theft clips instead of the metal clips they used to hold the rail track.

“We came to see by ourselves; seeing is believing. We can appraise the performance of the contractors of the Kaduna-Kano rail project,” Alkali said in a statement.

“You can see as we stand here, we started raining some little observations in the clips they use. We asked them to use anti-theft clips so that they cannot be easily removed.”

The minister added that the government would collaborate with security agencies to ensure the delivery of the project on time.

Earlier, the project coordinator of China Civil Engineering Construction Company, Mark Zoe, said the project has reached a 22.6 per cent completion.

The contractors, however, lamented security challenges in the area and asked for collaboration with the military, noting that even in the last two months, two of their staff were kidnapped along Tashar Yari in Makarfi Local Government area of Kaduna state.