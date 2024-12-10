Minister of Women Affairs urges women to lead with audacity and vision

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, has called on women to embrace bold leadership, mentorship, and collaboration as indispensable tools for empowerment and progress.

Speaking at BusinessDay’s Inspiring Women Series event in Lagos, themed “The Audacity to Dare,” the Minister reflected on the need for women to take proactive steps to realise their potential and drive societal transformation.

She said, “Daring to dream has never been a solitary pursuit. It is rooted in mentorship, collaboration, and human support systems.”

Drawing from her personal experiences, Sulaiman-Ibrahim highlighted how mentorship had played a pivotal role in her journey through uncharted territories.

She encouraged women to approach mentorship as both a means of gaining insight and an opportunity to empower others, saying, “Embrace mentorship, not only as a mentee seeking guidance but also as mentors creating opportunities for others.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim cited key policy initiatives under her stewardship, including the revised National Gender Policy and the United Nations Resolution 1325, which ensures women’s full participation in peacebuilding and decision-making processes.

She described these measures as critical for “transmitting the audacity to dare and to make more progress for our young women.”

She stated that the President’s bold slogan, ‘It’s my turn,’ is also a powerful call to action for women to seize the moment and shape meaningful changes.

“I want those years to come for Nigeria where women are empowered to try to flourish, translated into actionable steps that bring tangible benefits to every segment of society.

She added, “For me, my journey has never been a free pursuit. It is rooted in mentorship, collaboration and building support systems,” she said.

Acknowledging the importance of collective action, the Minister stressed the need for collaboration between governmental and non-governmental bodies.

She encouraged stakeholders to align efforts with the Ministry to avoid silos and track the collective impact effectively, asserting, “When we align our efforts, we get concerted efforts. We can report better. We can even do better. We can amplify whatever we’re doing.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also challenged women to lead with humility, determination, and faith, “Leadership is not just about taking our time. It’s about building the way for others to thrive. When you are humble, you allow God to rise in you. He will raise you beyond your dreams.”

