Minister moves to prevent repeat of Next Cash and Carry supermarket fire

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello, has assured businesses of effort to prevent fire outbreaks in business establishments around the FCT.

Bello gave this assurance on Sunday, following inferno at Next Cash and Carry supermarket in the Jahi area of the FCT at the early hours of Sunday.

The Minister who commiserated with the management and staff members of the supermarket and the FCT business community over the incident, said that thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire incident in an effort to prevent a recurrence in any other business establishment within the FCT

He however commended the FCT Fire Service, the Federal Fire Service, the Fire Service Departments of the Nigerian Navy, Air Force, Guards Brigade and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc that responded with their fire-fighting equipment.

He equally commended the FCT FEMA, the National Emergency Management Agency, Security agencies and other responders for their efforts in containing the blaze.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Ben Igwe, said that the cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained.