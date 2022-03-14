Minister meet Gencos, NBET, others over poor electricity supply

Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Power, has called for an emergency meeting with relevant stakeholders to address the poor electricity supply across the country.

The meeting comes shortly after the national grid suffered a system collapse on Monday.

According to the Minister, “This meeting was summoned to address the current electricity situation in the country which we see not happy about

“We must find a solution so that Nigerians will have electricity. I want us to have the patience to talk to each other, not blaming each other.”

He stated that the federal government will sustain effort towards ensuring improvements in the power sector adding that current challenges must be addressed.

The meeting, according to the minister, will find solutions that will ensure prompt resolution of all the problems affecting power generation right now in Nigeria

Stakeholders present at the meeting includes; delegation from the Power Generation Companies, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), NNPC, Shell among others.