Blackout as national grid collapses

Blackout worsened in Nigeria 10:40 am, Monday after the national grid collapsed.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the incident in a text message to its customers.

“Dear esteemed customer, a system collapse occurred on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network. We are working on the situation with our TCN partners and will keep you updated.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused.” the text message read.

Details Later..