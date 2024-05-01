Minister calls for probe of national steel council’s financial dealings

Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, the minister of steel development, has called for investigations into the alleged inappropriate financial dealings of the recently dissolved National Steel Council.

In an advert referenced MMSD/S/19290/T/100 dated Monday, April 29th 2024 and addressed to the Executive Secretary, National Steel Council, the minister alleged that in recent times, he had noticed that members of the former Board/Council of the National Steel Council (NSC) are still asserting themselves

Shuaibu recalled that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had dissolved all federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions and government owned companies.

“You will recall that on 16th June 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR dissolves all Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government Owned Companies with the exception of those listed on the Third Schedule, Part 1 Section 153(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended (copy of Circular on dissolution attached for ease of reference),” the advert read.

The Minister noted the board’s continual operation is illegal, reminding it that that it ceased to exist since June 13, 2023.

“Consequently, you are by this letter, directed to bring to the thr notice of the erstwhile Board, that it ceased to exist since 16th June, 2023, until his Excellency, Mr President constitutes a new one,” the minister said in the letter.

“Issues raised by the former Board concerning inappropriate financial dealings against the Executive Secretary have been sent to the appropriate Agency for further investigation and necessary advice/action.”