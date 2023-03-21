Mineral resources, agricultural potential, oil discovery enough to keep Nasarawa away from poverty – Sule

The re-elected Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, said, with the enormous mineral resources, agricultural potentials and the discovery of oil by the NNPC, the state has no business to be poor in all aspects.

This is just as the governor has extended hands of fellowship to the opposition political parties in the state to partner his administration for the overall development of the state, saying that, Nasarawa is big enough to accommodate more developmental ideas.

Governor Sule made this known on Monday while receiving copies of the final results for the governorship election issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Government House.

While expressing willingness to work with members of the opposition political parties, the governor, if indeed they are interested in developing the state, opposition parties should come and partner with his administration, because Nasarawa State is big enough to accommodate more ideas for development.

“Let me once more call on all those who contested against the APC, either at the governorship level or House of Assembly level, to understand that they had the right to contest as they did but at the end of the day, God will choose leaders. And God has already chosen.

“I call on them to come and partner with us if indeed, what they are interested in is the development of the state. We are more than happy and willing, to buy in some more ideas for the development of the state.

“The state is big enough to accommodate more ideas, the state needs more development and it’s unnecessary to put the lives of young children and our youths on line by protesting against a concluded election.

“I do know there are other people in the state who have never lost election. Instead every time they don’t make it, it’s because they are rigged. I call on such people to understand that even by our various religions that we believe, when the time is right, God will give it to you. If you are not given, that time is not right for the Almighty,” he stated.

He however, explained that, Nasarawa State has no business being poor, especially that the state is blessed with numerous minerals, so many opportunities, including the oil potentials, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited set to drill the first oil well on the 28th of March.

Sule therefore, called on the opposition parties to join him, and partner his administration, for the development of the state.

He commended the INEC, security agencies as well as various partners that worked to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections

“I want to also appreciate our chairman and co-chairman and DG of the campaign council and all the members of the campaign council, as well as the numerous stakeholders, members of the APC and indeed, the good people of Nasarawa State for making this day possible.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, described the governorship election as a big pointer and the will of God.

“I have seen the elections in Nasarawa State since inception to date. I have not seen an election that has been so mind-boggling, heart provoking like this one. God Himself has spoken. Those who have listening ears to the will of God, may the will of God continue to be with them,” he said.

Adamu called on the people to, at this critical moment, stand up and support the Governor through the four years of his second term in office.

The State Chairman of the APC, John Mamman, appreciated the citizens of the state for their understanding and support, particularly for agreeing to conduct the elections peacefully.

Mamman, who was accompanied by the state Secretary of the party, Aliyu Bello, who doubles as the agent of the APC for the gubernatorial election, appealed to other political parties to see the need keep the unity of the state intact.