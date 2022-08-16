MINCE International, NACCIMA, others to hold made-in-Nigeria cosmetics expo Oct

To identify export-ready cosmetics and beauty products in Nigeria and expose them to international markets in Africa and beyond, MINCE International Concept Ltd in partnership with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has concluded plans to hold cosmetics expo.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in Lagos between the 1st and 3rd of October 2022, would also prepare, assist and scale up MSME cosmetics and beauty products for international market; help manufacturers gain access to technical interventions in the area of certifications, quality and standards.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos to herald the event, chairman MINCE International Concept Ltd expo, Kola Awe said that the event which is the first of its kind would connect manufacturers to mainstream retail outlets, give manufacturers the opportunity to showcase their made in Nigeria cosmetics and beauty products to a large number of consumers and distributors for huge sales opportunities.

Kola also disclosed that in implementing their strategic interventions, MINCE has ensured the presence of MSME cosmetics products in Abidjan, Togo, Morocco and Kenya, adding “the company is positioned to ensure made In Nigeria cosmetics and beauty products take their rightful places in the over $14 billion cosmetics industry in Africa.’’

He assured the Nigerian MSMEs further that the company is poised to ensure cost competitiveness through increased sales, new market penetration, effective and efficient distribution support across Africa and beyond.

In addition, he said: “The process ultimately will ensure and assure MSMEs of increased and consistent profitability to keep them in business and highly competitive in the continent.’’

On her part, Chairperson for MINCE expo, Dupe Talabi affirmed that the event is timely, adding, “made-in-Nigeria cosmetics expo is to really highlight what we have in Nigeria and what we can do because there is a lot to offer, it is just an untapped market, we have a lot of raw materials, we have a lot of agricultural products, we have a lot of things that are been exported, but not even at maximum capacity, no way near maximum capacity.

“It will create a platform for the producers, to know where to start from and how to get the basic information that will be of assistance to them.’’

The regional coordinator, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Samuel Oyeyipo who spoke during the briefing, described the upcoming cosmetics expo ‘The Road to Export” as an avenue for Nigerian cosmetics manufacturers to audit themselves.

“During the event, we will look at the products, the gaps, the deficiencies and what is required for those products to qualify for the international market and once we can do that which is our own work, then the market is there for us to push those products outside,’’ Oyeyipo said.

According to him, “In terms of trade fairs and trade missions and exhibitions, we are also ready to support whoever has the product provided the labelling and the packaging is comparable with that of international standard.’’

Other partners of the event include Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), NERC, NICERT, NEXIM, SMEDAN, National Association of Nigerian Traders, among others.