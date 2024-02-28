Military to partner USA Air to enhance security in Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed a partnership with the United States Air War College to address pressing security concerns in Nigeria and beyond.

DHQ welcomed participants from the United States Air War College on a study tour at the Armed Forces Complex in Abuja on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

In a statement released by Tukur Gusau, acting director of defence information, on Wednesday, Christopher Musa, the chief of the defence staff (CDS), represented by Ismail Oloyede, deputy director of plans at the DHQ, extended a warm welcome to the visiting delegation.

Oloyede assured the participants of a memorable stay in Nigeria and commended the United States Government for the provision of Super Tucano aircraft to Nigeria.

He emphasised the effectiveness of these combat platforms in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency, underscoring the importance of information and intelligence sharing between the United States and Nigeria to address security challenges.

John Gunter, the leader of the visiting delegation, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the DHQ.

He highlighted that the purpose of their tour was not only to discuss military operations and challenges in Nigeria but also to address global security concerns.

Gunter reiterated the commitment of the American Government to support and partner with Nigeria in intelligence sharing and overall security efforts, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation for a peaceful world.

The event included a briefing on the history, organisation, and roles of the DHQ followed by an interactive session.

Souvenirs were exchanged, and a group photograph was taken to commemorate the occasion, symbolising the strengthening of ties between the participants and senior officers of the DHQ.

The visit underscored the significance of international collaboration in addressing security challenges and fostering peace and stability in Nigeria and beyond.