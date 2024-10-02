Military rescues 38 captives, halts Boko Haram’s supply chains in Borno

…as Army uncovers plot by terrorists to establish camps in Taraba

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) under Sector 3, said it had rescued 38 hostages and disrupted a key terrorist logistics syndicate during clearance operations in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Olaniyi Osoba, a Lieutenant Colonel and Chief Military Information Officer HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad to Journalists in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital.

The statement noted that the troops during an intensified clearance operation in the Kukawa Local Government Area and Baga Axis, intercepted a group of Boko Haram terrorists transporting a large number of hostages.

The terrorists fled upon encountering the troops, leaving behind the hostages, who were promptly rescued. Among the rescued persons included eight men, eight women and 24 children.

The Preliminary investigation suggested that the hostages were being transported from a Boko Haram enclave in Dogon Chikwu, which has become increasingly untenable due to intense MNJTF operational activity pressure.

Similarly, MNJTF forces intercepted a Boko Haram logistics syndicate operating in the Gubio General Area. The syndicate was using three vehicles to transport various supplies to terrorist enclaves.

The apprehended suspects, identified as Mustapha Muhamadu, Abdullahi Muhammed, and Usman Bintumi, were found in possession of a significant quantity of food items, clothing, medical supplies, and other essential goods.

Meanwhile, the troops of the 6 Brigade Command, Nigerian Army, have uncovered plot by Boko Haram terrorists toestablish camps in Taraba State.

Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Command Jalingo, made the disclosure in a statement issued to journalists in Jalingo.

The statement pointed out that eight of the suspected Boko Haram members were arrested in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State following series of intelligence driven operations by troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

“Troop acting swiftly on reliable intelligence, conducted a raid on the residence of one of the terrorists leaders, Tukura Abdul-Kareem in Sunkani Ward of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area. The operation resulted in the arrest of Abdul-Kareem and 7 additional suspects who had traveled from various states to join the terror cell.

“Investigation revealed that the 8 Boko Haram Terrorists were planning to establish a sleeper cell within Taraba State, with the intention of launching Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on innocent individuals and critical facilities within the state”, the statement added.

Abdul -Kareem, had during investigation, confessed to have joined the BHT for a long time with his brother Adamu Abdul -Kareem, who is still hibernating in the bush with the terrorists at an unknown area.

In a similar operation, on 30 September 2024, troops of 6 Brigade deployed at Chachanji village in Takum LGA of the State, arrested two informants linked to high-profile kidnapping syndicates.

It was revealed during investigation that the informants had been aiding a wanted notorious criminal known as Anyogo and his gang with information on the activities of troops within the area and also responsible for identifying businessmen with money to be robbed or kidnapped for ransom.

The 2 suspects namely Patience Avadoo Tersoo and Joy Nguemu Emmanuel are believed to be Anyogo’s Wife and sister respectively.

Items recovered from the suspected Boko Haram members include 9 mobile phones, Identity Cards, wraps of controlled items suspected to be Marijuana and other hard drugs, while from the informants, 1 Mobile phone, 1 Super Core Motorcycle and a calabash were recovered.

