MNJTF troops foils Boko Haram attack, capture weapons caches 

Although the leader of Boko Haram is now dead and the group is in disarray, it wasn’t the doing of the Nigerian army.

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating under Sector 3 deployed in Borno State intercepted a group of Boko Haram terrorists en route to launch a deadly attack along the Magumeri-Maiduguri axis but met their Waterloo.

In a statement by Chief Military Information Officer MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, troops acting on credible intelligence, the troops executed a tactical ambush, neutralizing the threat before the terrorists could wreak havoc on innocent civilians.

“The troops having positioned themselves tactically along the terrorists’ path of movement, engaged the terrorists as they emerged from a forested area on motorcycles, using an alternative route.

“On sighting the troops, the terrorists attempted to flee but were met with a heavy barrage of gunfire. This decisive engagement forced them to abandon their weapons and motorcycles, disrupting their plan to unleash violence in the region.

“Following the intense firefight, the troops combed the area and recovered an arms cache, which included 2 AK-47 rifles, 51 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, two magazines, 61 rounds of 7.62 NATO ammunition, and various contraband items, including marijuana, Tramadol, and a cigarette pack.

“The swift action of the MNJTF not only thwarted a potential attack but also reinforced the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the Lake Chad region.

He noted that the operation further highlights the Task Force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens within its area of responsibility.

He added that troops have since intensified their patrols in the general area to prevent any resurgence of terrorist activities, demonstrating their readiness to counter any threats and maintain stability across the region.