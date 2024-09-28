Notorious Boko Haram terrorist surrenders to MNJTF troops

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) fighting against terrorism in the Lake Chad region, said a notorious Boko Haram terrorist identified as Bochu Abacha has surrendered in Kukawa Local Government of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Chief Military Public Relations Officer MNJT said Bochu a key figure in several terrorists operations admitted to be a notorious Boko Haram Terrorist who has participated in several Boko Haram/ ISWAP Terrorists operations along the Mongunu – Baga axis.

Abacha confessed to surrendering due to the intense operation of the MNJTF and lack of interest.

He said he escaped from a Boko Haram camp in the Mussaram with his weapon.

Items recovered from Bochu include one AK 47 Rifle and a magazine loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition,one mobile phone,AIRTEL Sim card and the sum of N32,500.

He is presently providing valuable intelligence to the authority.

Troops ambush Boko Haram terrorists

In a separate operation troops deployed in Gubio in conjunction with intelligence operatives successfully ambushed Boko Haram Terrorists conveying large logistics supply in 3 Toyota vehicles under the cover of darkness.

The troops who moved into an ambush position for the terrorists following an intelligence report on the terrorists crossing point, engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle.

One terrorist was killed while others fled into nearby forest due to superior fire power of troops abandoning a large logistics supply . Items recovered include 3 Toyota vehicles loaded with assorted food stuffs, other sundry items and the sum of N2,000.