Mile 2 riot in Lagos causes traffic chaos

Residents in Lagos State’s Mile 2 neighbourhood blocked the road, causing chaos and obstructing traffic on Tuesday morning.

An 18-second video posted by @Gidi_Traffic on X (previously Twitter) showed that citizens were blocking Mile 2 by burning tyres on the road. The video also included a voice telling commuters to avoid the area.

In response to the viral video, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Command spokesperson for the Nigerian Police, said a patrol team from the Command is currently on the spot to bring things back to normal.

“That claim cannot be confirmed yet. Information still needs to be more sketchy.

“However, I can confirm that police patrol teams have arrived at the scene, obstacles are cleared, and the free traffic flow is reopening.

“Further updates to follow…”

Read also: Lagos warns residents not to cross electrified Blue Rail line