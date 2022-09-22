Michigan’s Calvin University opens business school with Christian perspective

Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan where Wiebe Boer is vice chancellor has opened a business school for undergraduate and graduate business degrees and will admit candidates for both in-person and online courses.

Calvin Business School will operate from a distinctly Christian perspective, according to Wiebe Boer who, until recently, was the chief executive officer of Shell seeded ALL On in Lagos.

Present at the official opening of the new Calvin University School of Business, were Attah Obande, vice president of Business and Talent Development, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce; Wiebe Boer, president, Calvin University and a Nigerian by birth and upbringing; Cate Jansma, donor representative; Michael LeRoy, former president, Calvin University; Rick Baker, president and CEO, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.

This past month, the university welcomed 1,000 incoming students beginning both undergraduate and graduate courses at Calvin.

The entering class of first-year students is record-setting in terms of ethnic and geographic diversity and the classes’ average GPA, ACT, and SAT scores all either match or exceed the marks from the past five incoming classes.

This year’s incoming class hails from 42 U.S. states and 38 countries, both five-year highs for Calvin. The 173 students coming from outside the United States represent more than 17 percent of the class, which is a record for the university.

In addition, Calvin’s 2022 incoming class shows domestic diversity. The 182 BIPOC students (black, indigenous, and people of colour) who will be joining the Calvin community represent 18 percent of the incoming class, an institutional high.

“Students and families from around the corner and across the globe are choosing Calvin because we offer both an academically excellent and distinctively Christian education,” said Lauren Jensen, vice president for enrollment strategy at Calvin.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a diverse group of students to our community this year, and we are anticipating an ever more vibrant learning community because of this rich diversity,” Jensen added.

Founded in 1876, Calvin University is a top-ranked, liberal arts institution that equips its more than 3,200 students from 48 U.S. states, 55 countries, and five Canadian provinces to think deeply, to act justly, and to live wholeheartedly as Christ’s agents of renewal in the world.

Calvin offers 100+ majors and programmes, including a growing portfolio of graduate-level offerings. Calvin students engage in intensive internships, community-based service learning, and significant research that results in publishing and presenting alongside world-class faculty.