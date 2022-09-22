Agric entrepreneurs to spotlight best practices in masterclass

As part of its plans to spotlight the best practices and key business strategies for maximum results in agriculture Private Sector Advisory Board (PSAG), Nigeria, Cluster 5 is set to host the second edition of its business of agriculture masterclass with the theme ‘Agric in Practice.’

The masterclass is scheduled to hold virtually from September 27 to 29, 2022 with training sessions across 8 value chains led by over 20 agric experts who will proffer solutions to the challenges agripreneurs are likely to face in their businesses.

According to the organisers, through the masterclass, PSAG aims to reach these agric practitioners, offer them a platform to ask critical questions they have concerning their agribusinesses, and have experts give practical answers to these questions. It will also spotlight the challenges young Nigerian agric practitioners face.

With almost 40 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 24, the country boasts of one of the largest youth populations in the world.

Sadly, the majority of the youth entertain misconceptions that agriculture is limited to farming or is generally non-profitable.

A 2021 report by Jobberman indicates that Nigeria’s agriculture sector employs over 23 million Nigerians. However, 72 percent of this number are smallholder farmers.

The organisers noted that PSAG was created by the office of the senior special assistant to the president on SDGs to drive private sector participation toward the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The organisation exists to foster policy dialogue, applied research, private sector engagement, and strategic interventions at the policy, project, community and entrepreneur levels.

PSAG is structured around 11 different clusters, mapped for the cross implementation and reporting of companies’ activities around the 17 Sustainable Development Goals under suggested standards.

The main purpose of each cluster is to own, lead and drive dialogue and implementation efforts with respective cluster members that fall within the same group criteria by goals within the private sector and corporate foundations in Nigeria.

Cluster 5 is focused on enabling Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) and Goal 12 (responsible consumption and production) of the SDGs with a sector focus on agri-business and manufacturing which informed the start of the business of agriculture masterclass last year.

Felicity Chiemeke, a participant from 2021 Business of Agriculture Masterclass, while lauding the initiative, said that the various sessions were very insightful.