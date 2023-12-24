Michelin denies exit plan, renews commitment to Nigerian market

Chioma Alonge, Managing Director, Michelin Nigeria has dispelled rumours of the company’s departure from Nigeria, stating that while the manufacturing plant in Port Harcourt closed in 2007 due to unfavorable conditions, the company’s commitment to the Nigerian market remains unwavering.

Alonge reaffirmed its commitment to the Nigerian market and its valued dealers, reiterating its focus on ensuring smooth delivery of quality tyres and services to its customers.

She stated this during her address to dealers and stakeholders in the transport and safety sector at the Michelin stakeholders dinner night held over the weekend in Lagos.

“we appreciate Michelin stakeholders every year, and the reason we do this is to show them our heartfelt appreciation for their support and trust. We bring them together because our success is a shared accomplishment.

“Michelin does not just sell tyres. We are concerned about saving lives on Nigerian roads, and that’s why we ensure that only premium quality tyres are distributed.” This commitment is evident in the diverse range of tyres Michelin offers, including passenger car, light truck, truck, earthmover, and SUV tyres, along with brands like Komoran, and BF Goodrich, ” Alonge said.

She further stated that Michelin’s dedication extends beyond product provision, encompassing comprehensive after-sales services. Tyre service centres and mobile technical service vans provide tyre fitment, and other free technical services nationwide.

Ferreol Tournebize, The Beyond Road Sales Director for Africa-Middle East-India (AIM), highlighted the importance of the dealer network, stating that the focus is customer-centered.

He further stressed that Michelin’s expertise and coverage goes beyond tyres, encompassing a broader range of products and a deep concern for road safety in Africa.

Also speaking at the event, Ganiyant Olusola Adebayo, Assistant Director Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) urged the end users, dealers to use and sell certified tyres, even as she enumerated the signs and dimensions of tyres that are good for Nigerian roads.

Akpabio Nseobong Charles, Deputy Corps Marshal (retd) Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in his contribution for the night charged the dealers to also ensure that the end users of tyres are adequately attended to, and the necessary measures taken to ensure safety.