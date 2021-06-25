Michael Okpara varsity to boost food production, security, attracts NIMET’s presence

In a bid to fast-track the accreditation of Departments of Water Resources as well as Agro-Metrology, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) for the establishment of weather station.

Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, vice chancellor and professor of Food Science and Technology, revealed this in Umudike, Abia State while making his first 100days in office, saying that history was made on June 8, 2021 at the office of NIMET in Abuja where the MoU was signed by both parties.

The VC revealed that the MoU, which had hit a stone wall for two years, was a strong evidence of his administration’s negotiating and networking powers.

“We were able to restart the conversation and unravel the knotty issues that have sustained the impasse for the two years. Today, the University’s state-of-the art weather station built and equipped by Nimet is fully operational with a firm commitment, possibly at no-cost to the University,” Iwe said.

The VC revealed that the deal brokered with Nimet incorporated staff learning and donation of resource materials.

He noted that the weather station, unarguably, was very important for Agriculture, Engineering, Metrological studies and other courses, adding that the presence of Nimet in the departments of the University would fast-track the accreditation of the water resources and Agro Metrology.

In another development, the VC revealed the University had approached the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to assist in the clearing of farms belonging to the university, measuring 400 hectares.

“I believe we should have gone far by now, but the stiff financial situation of government,” he said.

The Professor of Food Science and Technology disclosed that the institution was exploring alternative sources of help which according to him would soon be realised through a Federal Government agency.

He further said that through the institution’s relationship with FMARD, they saw an opportunity for the purchase of farm equipment worth over two million naira (N2million) which had been paid for while waiting for the delivery very soon.