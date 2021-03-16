Buhari sacks NIMET DG, reappoints Olateru as commissioner for AIB

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved some reorganisations within the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.

Consequently, he has sacked Sani Abubakar Mashi, the director-general of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and approved the appointment of Bako Mansur Matazu as the new DG of the agency.

Matazu holds a PhD in Geography (Applied Meteorology), with membership of the Nigerian Environmental Society, African Forestry Forum, Nigerian Meteorological Society, the Climate Change Network, Nigeria and the renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Nigeria (REEN).

He was, until his appointment, the general manager, meteorological research in the agency.

In a related development, the president also approved the reappointment of Akin Olateru as the commissioner/CEO of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB).

An aircraft maintenance engineer with Nigerian, UK and USA licenses, Olateru began his career in engineering maintenance with Pan African Airlines and the Nigerian Police Air Wing after which he left Nigeria for further studies abroad.

He has also worked with multiple airlines in Europe including KLM, Martin Air in Holland, British Aerospace Engineering and British Midland Airways. He attended City University, London and graduated with a M.Sc. in Air Transport Management with specialisations in research and simulations into accident investigations.

Also approved by the president is the appointment of Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria.

The new rector holds the Airline Transport Pilot Licenses of the Federal Aviation Administration, USA, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Embraer, Citation and other international professional certifications.