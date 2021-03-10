AirPeace aircraft tyre bursts on landing at Lagos airport as AIB commence investigations

Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, (AIB-N) has commenced an investigation into an incident leading to the burst tyre of AirPeace aircraft at the

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement by Tunji Oketunbi general manager, Public Affairs, AIB, he stated that it has been notified and commenced an investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ operated by Air Peace Airline, which occurred around 9:31 pm (Local Time) on 8th March 2021.

The aircraft with 127 passengers and six crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja.

“The aircraft had a burst tyre on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria and taxied to GAT to park.

There was no injury or fatality.

“As the investigating agency, AIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation.

“Kindly contact us on our official communication channels.

“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the accident until a formal report is released.

The Bureau will soon release the preliminary report or update the public when necessary,” the statement read.