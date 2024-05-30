Menstrual Hygiene Day: Group empowers 20,000 women on menstrual hygiene

No fewer than 20,000 women and girls have been empowered with the provision of menstrual kits, menstrual hygiene management education, mentorship and training across the Country.

Kelechi Okoro, founder of Heal for Africa Initiative (HFAI), a Non- Governmental Organization, stated this while addressing Journalists in Lokoja to mark the 2024 World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

She added that HFAI through its “Pay Attention To Her” project , had empowered over 20,000 women and girls on effective men’s trial hygiene management between 2017 to 2024 in Kogi, Abuja, Imo ,Oyo and Enugu States.

She pointed out that Heal for Africa Initiative is proud to commemorate the Menstrual Hygiene Day, a day dedicated to breaking the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation and advocating for the rights of women and girls worldwide.

“Through our “Pay Attention to Her” project, we have empowered over 20,000 women and girls across Nigeria—including in Kogi, Abuja, Imo, Oyo, and Enugu by providing menstrual products, menstrual hygiene management education, mentorship, and training.

“This year’s theme, ” #PeriodFriendlyWorld”, encapsulates our mission to create an environment where menstruation is no longer a barrier to achieving one’s full potential.

“Our strategy involves advocating through women leaders and female stakeholders in Nigeria to drive this cause.

“The plan is to actively engage the Wives of the Governors, Commissioners of Women Affairs and other influential female leaders to advocate for a period-friendly world,” she said.

Okoro stressed that the HFAI believed that involving female leaders and stakeholders in menstrual hygiene advocacy remained essential because of their personal understanding and empathy that could break taboos.

She equally said this would also reduce stigma, and ensure menstrual hygiene management was prioritised in policy and resource allocation, adding that HFAI advocacy was not only empowering other women and girls, but also improved health outcomes, drives cultural change, and fosters environments where menstruation is understood and supported.

“Millions of women and girls around the world are prevented from reaching their full potential simply because they menstruate. Today, we unite to change this reality. Together, we raise awareness and take action towards our common goal: a #PeriodFriendlyWorld.

“This is a world where the taboos and stigma surrounding menstruation are history, and everyone has access to quality menstrual products, period education, and period -friendly facilities. Menstrual Hygiene Day is more than an awareness day. Over the past 10 years, the movement has grown tremendously on a global scale.

“Heal for Africa Initiative started this movement in 2017, and seven years later, we continue to champion the message and promote a healthier, more dignifying menstrual experience for all. As we observe Menstrual Hygiene Day, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a #PeriodFriendlyWorld beyond May 28,” Okoro said.