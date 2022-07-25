Meet Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s shining star at World Athletic Championship

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide “Tobi” Amusan took off the block at the sound of the gun and rocketed to the tape at a record time of 12.42 seconds, setting for herself, Nigeria and the entire world a new record.

Amusan is a Nigerian track and field athlete who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles and also competes as a sprinter. She broke the women’s 100m hurdles world record with a stunning performance in the semi-finals of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Sunday, July 24. After breaking the world record, the 25-year-old athlete also won the gold medal in the final competition.

The ebony black athlete was full of excitement sighting her timing on the board and called to mind her coach’s words.

“My coach taught me that when I walk into a room full of my rivals to look like I own the damn world record. She always reminds me that I’ve practised hard to trust myself and translate that aggressiveness onto the track,” she said.

The Nigerian-born athlete kicked off her career in track and field sports in 2015; when she debuted in the All-Africa Games at the age of 18 and went on to win the gold medal in the 100 metres hurdles. From that moment her light became brighter with every passing year.

Amusan, the first Nigerian to win a Diamond League trophy, also won the 2018 Commonwealth and 2018 African championship in grand styles. She also won the Citius Meeting in 12.80secs in Bern, Switzerland on August 21, 2021 and placed fourth at the Paris Diamond League seven days later. In September 2021, she won at the Diamond League in Zurich, where she also set an African record and personal best of 12.42 seconds.

Born on April 23, 1997, at Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, the 1.56metres height enterprising athlete had her education at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode before proceeding to the University of Texas at El Paso in the United States Of America (USA).

At Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in Ijebu Ode, she showed a lot of athletic potential from an early age. Tobi Amusan was all praise for her mother that encouraged her to excel in her chosen career.

“My mum was in full support of my athletics career but dad wanted me to focus on school. He limited my time at the stadium, but I used to sneak to the track thanks to mum telling dad I’d gone to church!” she said.

Mitchel Obi, president of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) described Amusan’s feat as “simply amazing and awesome”.

“Tobi thundered through the dark patch in our decaying polity to provide an inspiring promise of what tomorrow holds for Nigeria’s youth.

“Double world record-breaking feat in a night is a tale of dreams,” He said. “With Tobi’s triumph, the message is clear, diligence will always breed prominence,” Obi said.