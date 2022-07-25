Tobi Amusan becomes the fastest female hurdler in the world

Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan made history Sunday night by becoming Nigeria’s first world champion at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 after winning gold at the women’s 100 meters hurdles finals setting a new record of 12.06 seconds.

Earlier on Sunday at Hayward Field, the 25 years old smashed the previous record during the semi finals of women’s 100 meters hurdles with 12.12 seconds which was previously held by Kendra Harrison at 12.20 seconds.

Amusan’s 12.06 seconds record was later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit but still has her previous world record of 12.12 standing.

Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished with bronze. Jamaica’s Danielle Williams in an interview after the semi’s told reporters that Amusan predicted her world record win before the race.

According to Williams, “ Tobi spoke it into existence, just last night i was looking at Instagram and in Shanay’s page I saw a little snippet of what Tobi wrote (in coming world record holder) and to see it unfold today I’m proud of Tobi”